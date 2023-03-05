WATCH | Mukhtar Ansari Aide House Bulldozed In Gazipur As Action By UP Govt Continues

The UP government's bulldozer action continued in the state on Sunday as the property belonging to Kamlesh Singh 'Pradhan' of the Mukhtar Ansari gang was demolished by the local administration in Ghazipur.

The house and shops pulled down by the bulldozers are located at the Fullanpur crossing at the Ghazipur railway station, they were constructed without adequate clearance of their maps and the order for the demolition was passed in May 2022.

#WATCH | UP govt's does bulldozer action in Ghazipur on the property of one Kamlesh Singh 'Pradhan' of Mukhtar Ansari gang pic.twitter.com/Nj8MDUceqr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2023

Bulldozer action delayed due to technical reasons

The bulldozers belonging to the local administration were swung into action on Sunday to raze down the posh residential establishment of the deceased history sheeter Kamlesh Singh ‘Pradhan’ based in Ghazipur. It’s alleged the house was built illegally. In spite of the order to demolish the house and the shops located in close proximity was passed in May 2022, the establishment of government offices connected with tax collections at the location delayed the action to clear the encroachments.

However, the Bulldozer action began this morning after the local administration served a notice to the government offices yesterday, and also to the other tenants to vacate the premises.

According to sources, the late history sheeter Kamlesh Singh ‘Pradhan’ was a resident of Saidpur, Dahen village and he was a dreaded criminal. He was connected to the gang of the jailed Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari. Due to technical reasons, the action against the property was getting delayed. The Sub Divisional Magistrate along with other local administration officials were present at the location, where the anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the administration.

Notably, on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh police rolled out the bulldozer against jailed MLA Abbas Ansari, son of a jailed politician. According to sources, two bulldozers razed a two-storey building belonging to Mukhtar Ansari’s son at Jahangirabad in Dakshin Tola of Mau district. The demolished house was in the name of Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari.