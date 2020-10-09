WATCH: Mumbai Police Surrounds Home Of TRP Witness Who Exposed 'Told To Watch India Today'

In a massive development in the alleged TRP scam, Republic TV on Friday, has discovered that Mumbai police, has surrounded the witness Tejal Soni's residence, after she confirmed to being 'told to watch' Indian news channel India Today. Visuals from outside the witness - Tejal Solanki's - home show several policemen and a Mumbai police jeep's house parked outside her home. Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had announced in a press conference that it was probing into a 'TRP scam', naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema.

Witness: 'Vishal told to see India Today'

Earlier in the day, a witness to the alleged TRP scam - Tejal Solanki - spoke to Republic TV, mentioning Vishal Bhandari allegedly coercing her adult children to 'watch India Today'. She said, "Yes, I have told them that a Vishal had come to my house and told my boys to see a particular channel. The kids were seeing that India Today channel. Its an English channel na?"

Hansa Research confirms 'TRP Manipulation' FIR that mentions India Today in first response

When asked if Vishal had asked her children to watch India Today, she confirmed saying, "Yes sir. He told them when I was not at home, I don't know when he said it." Elaborating on her children, she said, "Both my children are working. They both watch English channels and were told to watch India Today."

IMPACT: Mumbai Police admits India Today was named in FIR of TRP scam, not Republic TV

What does Mumbai police's FIR claim?

On Thursday, Singh held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police was probing - naming Republic TV, which has been refuted by the channel. On contrary to Singh's allegations, the FIR filed by the Mumbai police has revealed that the arrested Relationship manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limite - Vishal Bhandari - has named India Today and other channels on allegedly 'increasing ratings'. Mumbai police has arrested four people - Fakht Marathi proprietor Shirish Shetty, Box Cinema owner Narayan Sharma, Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari and ex-staffer Bomapalli Rao Mistri in connection with this case, stated Param Bir Singh.

The recorded statements of two ex-employees of Hansa- which is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) - Dy General Manager Nitin Deokar and Relationship Manager Vishal Bandari revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed and then making them watch them. Moreover, Deokar revealed that a person named Vinay asked Bhandari in November 2019 to approach 5 homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for two hours. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes.

An audit inquiry by BARC reconfirmed the same. Hansa Research has acknowledged the FIR which has named India Today and has extended its co-operation with BARC and the authorities into the probe. Responding to false allegations made against Republic TV by Mumbai police Commissioner Parambir Singh, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami issued a statement, refuting the charges.

ACCESSED: India Today named in FIR Mumbai CP used to claim TRP scam, not Republic TV