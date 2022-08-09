Watch: Punjab Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers After A Mega-dramatic Chase In Ferozepur

Punjab police on Monday arrested two drug peddlers in a manner that appeared to be out of a Bollywood movie. The incident caught on CCTV, shows Ferozepur police chasing the accused for about 10 kms to arrest them. The dramatic scene featuring the cops occurred during the daytime in Ferozepur city.

The accused were arrested while they were trying to escape in a car. However, an efficient Ferozpur police force managed to chase them, running after them on the roads of the city. The police reportedly recovered 10 grams of heroin from the peddlers.

The police started chasing the drug peddlers when the driver intentionally attempted to run over a cop at the nakka, despite being signalled to stop. The police have also registered a case against the accused under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

In efforts to stop the car, the police even fired gunshots at the rear tyres of the accused’s vehicle to catch them. The police after nabbing the accused, seized their vehicle as well.