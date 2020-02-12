WATCH: Shocking CCTV Footage Of Masked Man Robbing Delhi Bank At Gunpoint

Republic Media Network has accessed shocking CCTV footage of a masked man robbing Rs 1.5 lakh at gunpoint from the Oriental Bank of Commerce in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Wednesday morning.

According to police, when the bank opened for regular business, the masked man, wearing a black jacket, blue trousers and a blue cap, entered it at 10.20 am and overpowered the security guard. He pointed a gun and demanded money from a bank staffer, who gave him Rs 1.5 lakh from the cash counter. The robber fled from the spot on a scooter, police added. The police have started investigating the incident and have also launched a manhunt to find the robber.

READ | Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer Robbed Of Rs 75,000 While Flying On Air India

Similar incidents

Multiple incidents of robbery have been reported in the last few months. In January, two miscreants robbed a man at Hari Nagar in Delhi. One of the thieves was seen strangulating the man and the other one sitting on the bike ready to move after the loot as per the CCTV footage.

READ | Thane Police Cracks Down Robbery Case Of Rs 1.86 Cr, Arrests One From Airoli

In September last year, a 22-year-old man killed a woman after she resisted an attempted robbery. The man escaped the police's custody initially but was eventually arrested by the cops in January. Mohammad Mazhar (27) and his brother-in-law Mohammad Kamrul (24), were arrested by the Outer North district police for their involvement in robbery and theft cases. Mazhar was the main accused in the September incident.

WATCH | Delhi: Robbery Caught On Camera

READ | CCTV Footage Shows Robbery That Went Hilariously Wrong, Netizens Die Laughing