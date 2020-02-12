The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WATCH: Shocking CCTV Footage Of Masked Man Robbing Delhi Bank At Gunpoint

Law & Order

Republic Media Network has accessed shocking CCTV footage of a masked man robbing Rs 1.5 lakh at gunpoint from Oriental Bank of Commerce in Tilak Nagar, Delhi

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:

Republic Media Network has accessed shocking CCTV footage of a masked man robbing Rs 1.5 lakh at gunpoint from the Oriental Bank of Commerce in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Wednesday morning.

According to police, when the bank opened for regular business, the masked man, wearing a black jacket, blue trousers and a blue cap, entered it at 10.20 am and overpowered the security guard. He pointed a gun and demanded money from a bank staffer, who gave him Rs 1.5 lakh from the cash counter. The robber fled from the spot on a scooter, police added. The police have started investigating the incident and have also launched a manhunt to find the robber. 

READ | Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer Robbed Of Rs 75,000 While Flying On Air India

Similar incidents

Multiple incidents of robbery have been reported in the last few months. In January, two miscreants robbed a man at Hari Nagar in Delhi. One of the thieves was seen strangulating the man and the other one sitting on the bike ready to move after the loot as per the CCTV footage. 

READ | Thane Police Cracks Down Robbery Case Of Rs 1.86 Cr, Arrests One From Airoli

In September last year, a 22-year-old man killed a woman after she resisted an attempted robbery. The man escaped the police's custody initially but was eventually arrested by the cops in January.  Mohammad Mazhar (27) and his brother-in-law Mohammad Kamrul (24), were arrested by the Outer North district police for their involvement in robbery and theft cases. Mazhar was the main accused in the September incident.

WATCH | Delhi: Robbery Caught On Camera

READ | CCTV Footage Shows Robbery That Went Hilariously Wrong, Netizens Die Laughing

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
VVIP BRAT SURRENDERS BEFORE COPS
LALU TAKES A DIG AT NITISH
CRASH CAR, TAKE PICTURE
KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOUT BHABHI
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON DELHI ELECTION