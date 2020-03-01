WATCH: 'Shoot Traitors' Slogans Raised At BJP March In Kolkata, Before Shah's Rally

Amid the still raging controversy over Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur's video in which he had said 'Desh ke gaddaron ko...goli maron', BJP workers in Kolkata were heard raising the same slogans on Sunday.

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally, BJP workers held a march at Shahid Minar in which they were heard raising 'Shoot the traitors' slogans. The ANI visuals also show the workers holding BJP flags and them wearing caps that had BJP written on them and. Moreover, the workers shouted the slogans even as Kolkata Police was present at the spot.

Earlier on February 29, in the aftermath of the Delhi violence which claimed 43 lives, a video emerged on social media on Saturday, where a group of men are seen raising 'shoot traitors' slogans in Delhi's biggest metro station - Rajiv Chowk. The incident which has been confirmed by the Delhi Metro occurred on Saturday morning.

Confirming the incident, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement that the incident did occur, at 10:52 AM. Acting on the provocation, DMRC stated that its staff handed over the group to Delhi Metro Rail Police for further action. DCP (Metro) Vikram Porwal said, "We have detained six men and they are being questioned".

On January 27, a video surfaced in which MoS Finance Minister Anurag Thakur was seen shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko...' to which the crowd added '...goli maaro' while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency. Earlier on December 20, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had led a pro-CAA rally in Delhi where he had raised the same slogan. While BJP has distanced itself from the slogans, the Delhi High Court will hear a plea demanding an FIR against hate speeches on April 13, in which the slogan is mentioned.

