Lucknow (East) SP Suresh Chandra Rawat held a press meet to give out details of the loot and murder case of a businessman in Lucknow. He said that over 150 persons were interrogated in connection to Manoj Bhattacharya’s murder. Police have identified Raj Kumar a.k.a. Raju Kashyap of Pan Dariba as the culprit. Raj Kumar knew the deceased and looted nearly Rs 1.75 lakhs from him at Durgapuri metro station. The accused had hired two gunmen and murdered the victim after he was recognized.