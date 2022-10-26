WATCH The Moment Vadodara Diwali Stone-pelting started; Clincher Accessed By Republic

Republic TV has accessed crucial and exclusive closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the communal clash in Gujarat's Vadodara. The video shows the point of the start of rioting between two communities over the bursting of crackers in the city's Panigate area in the wee hours.

The clip shows over a dozen people pelting stones at another group who were celebrating Diwali. One person is also seen vandalising a shop.

Sources privy to the development told Republic that people were celebrating Diwali and bursting firecrackers when the festival soon turned into vandalism. The clashes broke out at around 12:30 am on Tuesday.

An eyewitness said, "They had it all fully planned. They have planned to spark a clash, and escalate it into a riot. It was Diwali, the entire area was clogged for the past three days."

Vadodara communal clash: 19 people detained

At least 19 people have been detained by the police in connection with the Vadodara communal clash. Those detained included a person who allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at police officials from the third floor of his residence, Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yashpal Jaganiya said.

The clashes erupted after a motorcycle parked in the locality caught fire after a rocket fell on it. "Following an issue over the bursting of firecrackers and hurling rocket bombs at each other, people from two communities pelted stones at each other," the official said.

According to police, the area is highly sensitive and three episodes of riots have already taken in the last four months in the same area. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident.

It is pertinent to mention that Vadodara police have transferred the case to the crime branch and a detailed probe has been initiated. The forensic team also visited the spot to determine what explosives and materials were used.