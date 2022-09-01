WATCH THIS: The Moment Of Rape-accused Seer Shivamurthy's Arrest After Republic's Campaign

After a relentless campaign by Republic, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, seer of the Murugha Mutt, has finally been arrested by the Karnataka police late Thursday night. Republic has accessed the first and exclusive footage of the seer being arrested and escorted to a Police vehicle. He was arrested after the Police conducted an interrogation in the Mutt and then took him away.

Shivamurthy has been arrested after an FIR was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for allegedly sexually harassing two girls (15 and 16 years old) who were students at a school run by the mutt. Besides, Sharanaru, Akkamahadevi hostel Rashmi, junior pontiff Basavadithya, Paramashivaiah and Gangadharaiah have also been booked for alleged sexual abuse of two high school girls.

The arrest of the seer comes after intense debate over the delay in Police action. Ahead of Shivamurthy’s arrest, the chief warden of the mutt, named Rashmi, was detained on Thursday followed by the suspension of the mutt secretary Paramashivayya Sath. He was finally arrested at around 10:30 pm after the Police investigation which was underway at the Chitradurga mutt since 7.45 pm.

As for the two victims who accused the seer of sexual offence, they revealed that they approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential centre, and complained about the incident. The FIR against Shivamurthy was registered after the NGO formally complained to the Mysuru city police.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Soubhagya, wife of ex-JDS MLA Basavarajan revealed that she and her husband provided shelter to the girls for two days. “We got a call from the police on July 24. Basavarajan got a call from the police as he was the administrator at the mutt. The police told him to not come alone as there are girls in the ward and therefore asked him to get me as well,” she told Republic Media Network. “When we went there, the girls were really scared. The girls then said that they will not return to the mutt back as Swamiji was back into the country," she further said.

She also revealed that the girls were reluctant to return to the mutt and so they stayed with the couple on July 25 and 26. “Following this, their parents were called and they were handed over to them,” she said. Ironically, the husband-wife duo were booked by the Chitradurga police for sheltering the girls, however, they were granted bail later.