WB Coal Scam: SC Agrees To Hear TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Appeal Challenging ED Summons

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear next week the appeal filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee against the orders of the Delhi High Court dismissing his plea against the summons issued against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering probe pertaining to the coal scam in West Bengal.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and also comprising Justice A S Bopana and Justice Hima Kohli agreed to hear the matter next week after senior advocate Kapil Sibal made an urgent mentioning seeking urgent hearing of the matter.

The TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee has knocked the doors of the Apex Court challenging an order passed by the High Court of Delhi. The Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed through Advocate Sunil Fernandes alleges that the high court order failed to take note of the fact that he is an important opposition leader.

“The order (by the high court) chooses to ignore the clear uncontroverted facts, of which it ought to have taken judicial notice, that the petitioner (Abhishek Banerjee) is an important opposition leader….the party to which the petitioner no. 1 belonged, comprehensively trounced the political party at power in the Centre, thereby giving justifiable cause to “target” and “fix” the Petitioner No.1, by misusing the central investigation agencies,” the petition said.

On March 29, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued fresh summons to TMC MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee after the previous summons was notified in the regard, as per sources. The 34-year-old nephew of TMC supremo and West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, is called to continue to record his statement to the agency, in the case lodged under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per officials. Abhishek Banerjee's role and links with the other accused in the case are being investigated, ED officials had told PTI.

The interrogation comes to the fore after the Diamond Harbour MP was questioned for hours in the case by ED officials in September 2021. After the said grilling session, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary was interrogated by the agency for nearly eight hours on March 21. After the questioning session, Banerjee told media persons that he has always been a 'law-abiding citizen' and hence he is set to 'cooperate' in the investigation.

The economic intelligence agency lodged a case, basis a November 2020 FIR by the CBI alleging a multi-crore-rupee coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora area in and around Asansol.

Notably, local coal dealer and operator Anup Majhi alias Lala is the main accused in the case while the ED has held that Banerjee was repeatedly a beneficiary of the illicit funds acquired under the illegal trade of coal in TMC-governed West Bengal.