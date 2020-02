CPI (ML) Liberation activists protest against Delhi violence in Siliguri district of West Bengal. A protest march was conducted by the CPI(ML) party against CAA, NPR, and NRC. The protestors were also seen burning Home Minister Amit Shah's effigy.

The CPI(ML) Leader Abhijit Majumdar said, "Police is getting saffronized and assisting in rampages". He also added that Kapil Mishra should be arrested and Home Minister should also resign.