WB Post-poll Violence: On Plea For SIT Probe, SC Issues Notice To Centre, TMC Govt, ECI

The Supreme Court on July 1 issued a notice to the Centre, TMC and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea seeking Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into causes of West Bengal post-poll violence upon conclusion of State Assembly elections in May.

A bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran sought response from the Centre, West Bengal government and poll panel in the plea which also sought compensation for victims and their families in post-poll violence.

WB post-poll violence plea filed by Hindu Front

The plea sought direction for constituting an SIT to probe under the control and direction of the top court into the causes and reasons of post-poll violence that started from May 2, 2021. It sought to hold people responsible for grave violence and damages so that appropriate action is taken against culprits in accordance with the law.

The plea filed by Hindu Front for Justice, advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and one Jitendra Singh claim that thousands of West Bengal residents were terrorised, penalised and tortured by the workers of TMC for supporting the opposition political party BJP during the state assembly elections.

"Petitioners are espousing the cause of thousands of citizens of West Bengal who are mostly Hindus and are being targeted by Muslims to take revenge for supporting BJP as they want to crush Hindus so that for years to come the power may remain with the party of their choice.," plea claimed.

The plea further sought direction that Central and state governments take measures to initiate rehabilitation of the people who migrated to Assam or any other place in India due to violence that erupted in May.

It read, "take appropriate steps to protect life, liberty, dignity, safety of religious places of Hindu as a guarantee under Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution of India and reflected in solemn declaration made in preamble of the Constitution."

Pertinently, the petitioners in the matter before Calcutta High Court have alleged that political activists had died and women were sexually assaulted with incidents of loot too. Purportedly, WB post-poll violence episodes killed over 16 people. Central forces were deployed to restore law and order in the state then. While the West Bengal government and police forces were accused of inaction, the petitioners mentioned their complicity in the violence too. In the plea, petitioners seek rehabilitation and compensation for those displaced by the violence.