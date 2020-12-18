WB Secretary, DGP Attend Video Conference With Union Home Secy After Defying Summons

After repeated summons by the MHA over the shocking attack on BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy near Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) spoke to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla via video-conference on Friday.

This development comes against the massive row between the state government and the Centre which escalated after West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and DGP Virendra repeatedly defied MHA's summons refusing to discuss the attack on the BJP President in the national capital. Notably, two meetings were cancelled by the duo on December 14 and December 17 who refused to come to Delhi to explain the law-and-order situation in West Bengal.

As per the Home Ministry officials, during the virtual conference, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla checked the state's law and order situation with the two officers, also touching upon the political violence in West Bengal.

Earlier, the Bengal Chief Secretary had written to the MHA over the attack on Nadda's convoy mentioning that 3 cases had been registered in connection with the case and 7 people had been arrested so far.

Mamata refuses to send IPS Officers to MHA

This also comes after the West Bengal Government refused to send 3 IPS officers, responsible for the lapses in Nadda's security for central deputation. The three officers - Inspector General (South Bengal) Rajeev Mishra, DIG (Presidency Range) Praveen Kumar Tripathi, and Diamond Harbour SP Bholanath Pandey were in-charge of JP Nadda’s security when his convoy was attacked on its way to Diamond Harbour.

The TMC has categorically refused to relieve the officers from duty with Mamata Banerjee remarking that she will not allow the "brazen attempt" by the Centre to "control the State machinery by proxy." The government has also moved Supreme Court against the Centre over the matter.

