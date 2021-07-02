WB Violence: Calcutta HC Directs Police To Register All Cases; NHRC To Continue Probe

The Calcutta High Court on Friday issued a notice to the West Bengal government seeking a report from Jadavpur DCP and SSP over the attack on NHRC workers in the state. On June 29, when a delegation from the National Human Rights Commission came to West Bengal's Jadavpur to probe the post-poll violence in the state, they were allegedly attacked by goons. Taking cognizance of the incident, the Calcutta HC has demanded a report on the attack.

The five-judge bench has also issued show-cause notices to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of police of Jadavpur, asking them to provide a reason as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them.

Register all cases: Calcutta HC

Additionally, the Calcutta HC has directed the West Bengal Police to register the cases of all victims of post-poll violence in the state. It has asked the TMC government to provide ration cards to victims who lost them during the violence and ensure medical treatment for those affected. The West Bengal Chief Secretary has been directed to preserve all documents related to the post-poll violence and a second autopsy of BJP worker Abhijeet Sarkar has been ordered.

West Bengal post-poll violence

After the TMC returned to power with a thumping majority, violence ensued onto the streets of West Bengal with its cadres allegedly attacking BJP and Left workers in the state in the name of its 'victory celebrations'. Days later, reports of hundreds crossing the Bengal-Assam border came to light. Assam Chief Minister (then Health Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that almost 300-400 Bengal BJP workers had crossed over to Dhubri in Assam to escape the brutality under the TMC regime.

On June 18, the Calcutta High Court directed the NHRC Chairperson to constitute a committee to probe Bengal post-poll violence. During its visit to the Jadavpur district, the NHRC found out that at least 20 houses were burned down to ashes and more than 40 had been destroyed. It also visited several other violence-hit districts in the state. On June 30, NHRC chairperson Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra submitted a comprehensive report on the violence before Calcutta High Court. The NHRC's investigation has been extended till July 13.