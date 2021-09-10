'We Agree With ITAT': Supreme Court Instructs Government To Keep Taxation System Simple

The Supreme Court on September 9 stated that there is no room for presumption in a taxation regime and the onus is on the government to design a tax system that is convenient and simple so that an individual or a corporate can follow. The top court also said that unnecessary litigation can be avoided if a proper balance is achieved, without compromising on the generation of revenue nationwide.

The court held that the proportionate disallowance of interest is not warranted under Section 14A of the Income Tax Act for investments made in tax-free bonds and securities that yield a tax-free dividend and interest to the banks, wherein interest-free funds available with them exceeded their investments.

Section 14A deals with expenditure incurred in relation to income not included in total income.

“With this conclusion, we unhesitatingly agree with the view taken by the ITAT favouring the assessees," said a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy in its 22-page judgement.

'In taxation regime, there is no room for presumption & nothing can be implied”

Referring to the work of 18th-century economist Adam Smith in 'The Wealth Of Nations', the Bench said it needed to observe that there is no room for presumption in a tax regime and nothing can be taken to be implied.

“The tax an individual or a corporate is required to pay, is a matter of planning for a taxpayer and the Government should endeavour to keep it convenient and simple to achieve maximization of compliance. Just as the Government does not wish for avoidance of tax equally, it is the responsibility of the regime to design a tax system for which a subject can budget and plan,” it said. "In view of the foregoing discussion, the issue framed in these appeals is answered against the Revenue (department)."

Further, the Bench said that its conclusion is because a nexus has not been established between expenditure disallowed and earning of income.

“The respondents (Revenue department) have failed to substantiate their argument that an assessee was required to maintain separate accounts.”, it added.

The Bench also said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had issued a circular on November 2, 2015, which said that all shares and securities held by a bank that is not bought to maintain Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) are considered to be its stock and not investments. The circular also noted that income arising out of those is attributable to the banks.

“Hence the income earned through such investments would fall under the head Profits and Gains of business. The Punjab and Haryana High Court, in the case…while adverting to the CBDT Circular, concluded correctly that shares and securities held by a bank are stock in trade, and all income received on such shares and securities must be considered to be business income. That is why Section 14A would not be attracted to such income,” the top court said.

Furthermore, the statement said that the Kerala High Court had endorsed the proportionate disallowance made by the Assessing Officer under Section 14A of the Income Tax Act. This was to the extent of investments made in tax-free bonds and securities, primarily because a separate account was not maintained by banks.