'We Are Finding The Mastermind Behind These Swords': Maharashtra Govt On Nanded Arms Haul

Following the recovery of 25 swords from auto in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that a search to find the masterminds behind this act is underway. Speaking to Republic, he mentioned that a few people are in the race to disturb peace in the state.

Ajit Pawar said, "Swords have been found in various parts of Maharashtra. Some people are trying to instigate violence via these swords".

"The MVA government is finding the mastermind behind these swords", he added. He mentioned that there is a need to maintain communal harmony in the state.

Earlier on Friday, the Maharashtra police seized 25 swords. A boy and owner of a gift shop have been arrested concerning the recovery of weapons. The police had tracked the weapons to Amritsar in Punjab

"Swords were transported in an auto. Police laid the trap and it was intercepted. Seems like they were ordered from Amritsar. A boy and owner of gift shop arrested,” said Nanded Superintendent of Police Pramodkumar Shewale told ANI.

Raj Thackeray to hold rally in Aurangabad

As Raj Thackeray is to hold a mega rally in Aurangabad to mark Maharashtra Day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister stated that the state government is not against the rally but 'concerned people' must ensure law and order is maintained. The rally comes in the backdrop of the ultimatum given by Raj Thackeray to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

Speaking to Republic, Ajit Pawar said, "Concerned people should follow the rules while conducting the rally. I hope all the laws are followed in Aurangabad".

"Everybody has the right to express their views but we should express our views by following the law", he added.

Earlier on Saturday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray was welcomed amid beats of dhols by party workers at Aurangabad, where he will hold a rally on Maharashtra Day, May 1, over the use of loudspeakers at mosques.

Earlier, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

