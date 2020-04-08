ITBP DG Urges Forces To Remain Fit Amid Lockdown To Do 'selfless Service For The Country'

Encouraging the ITBP personnel to be fit and ready for the upcoming challenges owing to Coronavirus outbreak, Indo Tibet Border Police (ITBP) Director-General SS Deswal, wrote a special message to his forces urging them to continue practicing physical activity amid the lockdown. Stating that the times are "tough and traumatic" he asked his "Himveers" to persist through the hardship, and change their manner of conducting physical activities.

Read: odi Govt Readying Multi-trillion Covid Package For People's 'direct & Indirect Benefit'

"Dear Himveers, physical activity has become more important in this period of lockdown around us. We are accustomed to physical work in normal times. These are hard times, almost traumatic as many activities are restricted. Lockdown for us doesn't mean no activity, manner of conducting activities has to change," the ITBP DG told jawans in a message through social media app.

Read: Karnataka CM Condoles Tragic Demise Of 'Gangamma' Who Walked 200 Km During Covid Lockdown

He emphasised that amid the COVID-19 scare, where social distancing was important, physical activity still needed to still be done to maintain a healthy life. "Lockdown should not be classified as no activity phase. It requires more physical activities," he said. He also urged the personnel to encourage their family members to engage in physical activity as well in order to stay fit and away from stress during these tumultuous times.

Read: Trump Attacks 'China-centric' WHO For Coronavirus Decisions; Freezes Funds To It From US

'Hospitals ready to treat countrymen'

He also lauded the ITPB personnel for helping out people in need stress at several places by providing food and necessities to especially in remote areas at borders. "Even in mainland helping out local administration in maintaining social distancing and lockdowns," the DG said.

"We are proud of our medical and maintenance, supplies team at Chhawla camp, they have rendered selfless services to our countrymen. They always reflected happiness and maintained humility- a way of life by Himveers. All our hospitals are ready to help out and treat our countryman," Deswal said. "Once again, I will say that increase your physical activities wherever you are, keep you and family members healthy and happy. Be ready for toughest eventualities. We are for the country for protection and selfless service. Fly your ITBP and national flag Tiranga high and higher. Keep it up," he concluded.

Read: Final COVID-19 Samples Of 263 People Housed At ITBP Quarantine Centre Taken

(With Agency Inputs)