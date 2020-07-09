'We Are In Touch With UP Police:' Ujjain SP Details Arrest Of Vikas Dubey & His Handover

Following the arrest of Vikas Dubey by Madhya Pradesh police, Ujjain SP Manohar Kumar Singh informed that jawans deployed at the Mahakal temple had recognized the criminal and alerted officials immediately. The Ujjain SP added that Dubey had presented a false ID when nabbed but was later identified with the help of Uttar Pradesh police. Singh stated that the state police questioned Dubey for eight hours before handing him over to the UP STF.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the Ujjain SP said, "Due process has been followed. The case has been registered in UP. We have handed him over to the UP Police. Dubey had come to visit Mahakal temple. His face was well known and easily identifiable. He took a ticket for Darshan of Rs 250. As he went inside, Jawans deployed over there alerted the officials. As he came out, he was asked about his identity and he revealed wrong information. Later he was identified and arrested."

"We are in touch with UP police. Each basic and minute details are being investigated," he further added.

Dubey's accomplices arrested

Addressing a press briefing earlier on Thursday, UP IG (Law and order) confirmed that Dubey had been arrested from Ujjain by the MP Police. Thereafter, he revealed details about the UP Police's crackdown on his other accomplices. Some of his aides died when the police fired in self-defence.

The UP IG (Law and order) remarked, "His (Dubey's) accomplice Prabhat Mishra aka Kartik had a scuffle with the police. He had been arrested from Faridabad on July 8. He had a reward of Rs.50,000. When the UP Police was bringing him to the court from Faridabad to Kanpur, the police vehicle stopped due to tyre puncture. Mishra snatched a pistol from a policeman, opened fire and tried to escape. 2 STF personnel were injured. Mishra was injured after the police fired in self-defence. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the nearest hospital."

Kanpur encounter

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

