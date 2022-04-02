'We Don't Take Honour Killings Lightly' Says SC; Seeks UP Govt's Reply In Related Matter

The Supreme Court recently stated it will not take the cases of 'honour killing' lightly while seeking a reply from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea of a woman who sought cancellation of her uncle's bail. In the case at hand, the said relative is named for allegedly conspiring the murder of the woman's husband in 2021 and in relation to the inter-caste wedlock of the couple. During the hearing on Friday, the division bench was of the view that there were no specific allegations against her uncle in the FIR, which merely mentioned that he opposed the marriage, and nothing more.

The bench comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant pulled up advocate MS Arya, appearing for the woman whose husband was allegedly killed- Deepti Mishra. The lawyer told the Top Court that Deepti's uncle called Manikant Mishra and two others hatched the assault and were involved in the husband's death and nothing has been mentioned in FIR despite repeated complaints by the victim.

"This is an honour killing matter and we do not take it lightly," the bench noted while saying, "Should we entertain this plea merely on the ground that respondent number two (Manikant Mishra) opposed the marriage. There is no specific allegation. There are no specific allegations. FIR does not say that he was there at the time of the incident or he was the conspirator."

While noting that the Court cannot order that every family member should be sent to jail, the bench said that it will be required to separate the grain from the chaff. Initially, the Apex Court noted that it will not interfere in the matter and probe but Arya attempted to persuade the bench and narrated a series of instances of threatening and assault reported by the victim just before her husband's murder.

"Ok, we will issue notice. Notice to respondent number two (Manikant Mishra) should be served through the local police station," the Bench noted. As per Deepti Mishra's plea filed by Deepti Mishra, through advocate CK Rai, the case pertains to 'honour killing' wherein her husband was killed by her relatives merely because he belonged to the 'dhobi' caste but married a Brahmin girl.

Facts of case of honour killing in Uttar Pradesh

In the matter at hand, the Allahabad High Court on December 17, 2021, granted bail to Manikant Mishra, the paternal uncle to Deepti and alleged conspirator in the killing of her husband, Anish Kumar. Basis the FIR, Deepti and her husband were posted in Gram Panchayat officers at Block Urawa of Gorakhpur district in the state and they solemnised registered inter-caste marriage on December 9, 2019, despite strong opposition from the family of the petitioner including Manikant Mishra.

The plea underscored that the name of Manikant Mishra was mentioned in the FIR by his niece and she has mentioned his name in a statement recorded under section 161 of CrPC (examination of witnesses by police). "It is submitted that the name of respondent number 2 was also mentioned in the complaint filed by the deceased before the SSP Gorakhpur, before his murder regarding the threat to kill given by Manikant Mishra on February 14, 2020," the plea further said.

Manikant's two sons are also named in the case at hand and are accused to have conspired to murder Deepti's husband.

Honour killing in India

The said crime is not at all new to the country, the origin of the heinous crime can be traced back to the era of partition wherein inter-religion marriage, let alone inter-caste wedlock, was deemed as a sin. The parties to a marriage or any act were killed by relatives or family members for the sake of the honour of the family.

Honour crimes are contradictory to provisions of Articles 14,15,19, 21 and 39 of the Constitution of India. While there have been efforts made by the GoI to address the issue, reports of such incidents have not stopped exhaustively. The crimes of honour also violate the basic and moral rights of humans and also infringe on one's right to live with dignity as under Article 21 of the Constitution.