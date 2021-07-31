'We Knew JeM Planned Attack': J&K DGP Slams 'saboot Gang' After Pulwama Terrorists Killed

In a major success credited to the forces of India, a top Pakistani terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Abu Saifullah aka 'Lamboo', who played an active part in the 2019 Pulwama attack, was gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Lamboo was not only affiliated with JeM but was also a relative of the founder of the terror outfit, Masood Azhar.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Dilbag Singh on Saturday asserted that Saifullah had been active in the region for numerous years. Pointing out that Saifullah was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert, he said, "He was responsible for the killings of a large number of police personnel as well as civilians, and we were tracking him for a long time. He had earlier escaped an encounter in the Budgam district in March 2020."

How was Pulwama Attack avenged?

Narrating the entire incident, DGP Dilbag Singh said, "Some days back, we got information that he is in some hilly area above the Awantipora district and based on that, an operation was launched where the army and police worked in tandem." He added, "The last three days went in operation, and finally, last night we got success when we established contact with two terrorists, one of whom was of course Saifullah."

As per the information provided by the DGP, besides Pulwama, Saifullah had fabricated two other IED blasts. In the first incident, the IED was planted in a car, which was to be taken to the highway in Pulwama while in the second incident, the IED was planted in an autorickshaw in Budgam. The first incident, as per him, was neutralised right in time, so there were no casualties. As far as the second incident is concerned, a smaller IED blew off, but it was not able to trigger the bigger IED at the back of the autorickshaw. So there were no casualties, just one security officer was injured, according to him.

He also took the opportunity to slam those who claimed in 2019 that Pulwama was an attack planned and executed by 'homegrown terrorists'. Pointing out that it was 'shameful' to think that way, he added," Right from the beginning, it was known that the attack was planned and executed by Jaish-e-Mohammed workers." He added, "I am glad that now, with the killing of Saifullah, the truth has come out."

He pointed out that the security and law and order situation is much better in the valley now. "Our counter-terrorism operation is in full force. Over 30 operations have been carried out this year, and in those, almost all the terror groups have lost their commander. They keep nominating new faces but we are confident that we will chase them as well."