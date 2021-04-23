'We Never Intended To Transfer COVID-crisis Cases From High Courts': Supreme Court

On Friday, amid the rise of the COVID-19 cases in India, the Supreme Court while hearing the Suo Moto cognizance case on 'COVID-19 crisis' said that we never had the intention to transfer the COVID-crisis related cases from various High Courts to itself, and observed that we never stalled HCs hearings. The SC also adjourned the case till Tuesday.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by CJI SA Bobde also comprised Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat was hearing the Suo Motu Cognisance case, with respect to the crisis of oxygen shortage and others and observed that "people are dying due to lack of oxygen".

"People are dying due to lack of oxygen. Everyone needs oxygen, with due respect to all," said CJI.

On Thursday, the CJI proposed to take cognizance of four major issues-- the supply of oxygen, supply of potential drugs, methods of vaccination, state's power on lockdown.

The CJI made it clear that yesterday's order in the Suo Moto case did not speak about transferring cases out of various state High Courts to itself, and further adjourned the matter for Tuesday. The SC stated that state HCs can continue hearing COVID-related cases, with respect to shortage of oxygen, injections, and other necessary items, as people are dying due to the lack of oxygen.

"We are interested that oxygen is produced and it should be used. The CJI said that the matter is adjourned to Tuesday, April 27," added CJI.

Appearing for the Centre, the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, said, "The country is in bad need of oxygen. Odisha's oxygen can come to Rajasthan. We have the potential and why don't we use our manpower for it."

Justice Rao & Bhat question Dushyant Dave

Justice Rao, one of the three bench judges questioned Senior lawyer, Dushyant Dave over how can he say that 'we wanted to transfer COVID related cases to us from various HCs, without seeing our order?' Justice S Ravindra Bhat, another judge on the bench, told Dave that 'we have not said anything on HCs but how you commented like this?'

"We have not stalled the proceedings of the HCs yet," Justice Bhat asked Dave.

Earlier, Dave and certain other lawyers had spoken to certain media houses on the issue and raised questions about the likely decision of the SC to transfer the covid cases itself.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/PIXABAY/REPRESENTATAIVEIMAGE)