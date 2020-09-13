'Weapons Seized In Kulgam Dropped Using Drone By Pakistan In Samba': J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Sunday that 'some hints suggest that weapons seized at Kulgam on September 8 were carried from the Samba sector in Jammu and they were dropped here through drone and further investigation is underway.'

"On the intervening night of 08/09 September, Kulgam police along with other security agencies arrested two terrorist associates of JeM and recovered live arms and ammunition from their possession. A truck bearing registration no JK22B-1737 was intercepted by the joint forces. While searching the vehicle and during the interrogation of suspects arms and ammunition including 01 AK rifle (short Butt) with 02 Magazines (rounds 59), 01 M4 Carbine with 03 Magazines (rounds 90), 06 Chinese Pistols with 12 Magazines (rounds 84) were recovered from the vehicle," Police statement on September 9 read.

DGP Singh was on a visit to the spot where the terror tunnel was found on August 29. The tunnel was 50 meters inside the Indian territory, and sandbags with Karachi and Shakkargarh marking were found inside the tunnel.

Earlier on June 20, Border Security Force shot down a Pakistani drone carrying weapons in Kathua district carrying a US-made M-4 rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds of ammunition, and seven grenades which were to be handed over to Jaish Terrorist Baba in South Kashmir.

DGP Singh further said that regular attempts being made by Pakistan to create disturbance and terror tunnel in Samba by Pakistan were aimed to push in terrorists. He asserted that it is being probed whether this tunnel was used but it seems that this tunnel has been used, recently an encounter happened at National Highway.

"Jammu has always been on the radar of Pakistan, several fidayeen attacks in the past three years. There is a possibility of more such terror tunnels on the International Border," he added.

