Welfare Association To File Plea Against Verdict On Quota For EWS

The National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah on Monday said a review petition would be filed against the Supreme Court verdict upholding Centre's 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS).

The petition would seek a 15-judge Constitution Bench to hear the matter, said Krishnaiah, also a Rajya Sabha member from the YSR Congress Party, in a release here.

He said the verdict is regrettable.

The court by a majority view of 3:2 earlier in the day upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs.

The court said the quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

