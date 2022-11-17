'Went To Repair Leak, Saw Aaftab But Not Shraddha': Plumber Makes Sensational Claims

In the Delhi murder case, in which Aaftab Poonawalla is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, the plumber of the locality in which the couple used to reside made sensational claims on Thursday, November 17. Speaking to the media, the plumber, identified as Rajesh, recollected the time when the owner of the rented flat had asked him to fix the water leakage, and he visited Shraddha and Aaftab.

"I had gone to fix the leakage, but I only saw Aaftab, not Shraddha," said Rajesh, adding that no one in the society exactly knew the relation the duo shared, as they kept a low profile. The plumber said that, in months of their shifting to the society, he had just seen Shraddha once, that too on the first day when she was moving in with Aaftab.

Murder day chats

While in Delhi, Shraddha exchanged messages with friends. Her chats from May 18, the day she was allegedly murdered by Aaftab, were accessed by Republic. At 4.34 pm, Shraddha texted her friend, "Dude, I've got news. I got super busy with something."

In reply, her friend asked, "What's the news".

However, Shraddha went silent and did not reply. Her friend texted her again on September 24 and asked about her whereabouts and safety. "Where the hell are you? Are you safe," the friend asked.

Aaftab strangulated Shraddha

In September, one of her friends contacted her father, informing him that her (Shraddha's) phone was switched off for the past two months. Then, he filed a Missing Report at a police station in Manikpur, Maharashtra, which was later transferred to Mehrauli, Delhi after it came to light that the couple had shifted to the national capital.

When the police called Aaftab for questioning, he changed his statement multiple times, which made the police suspicious. On the basis of the suspicion, Aaftab and Shraddha's rented accommodation in the Chhattarpur area of Delhi was raided, and the accused was arrested.