"We're Becoming Intolerant Of Opinions That Don't Match Ours" Says Justice Kaul

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul of the Supreme Court today delivered an online lecture on "Freedom of Speech in times of COVID-19" with special focus on fake news and misinformation.

Justice Kaul began his lecture by stating that the challenges being faced during the current times were different from the usual, which is why speaking on the subject of freedom of speech seemed appealing to him. "Technology has created several methods of communication and spreading of information, and with that, it has brought the problem of fake news and misinformation," Justice Kaul said. "At times when people are not able to touch base with each other and their only method of communication is through this technology, it causes larger problems," he said.

He also stressed upon the importance of freedom of speech saying that it was something that the Constitution makers valued greatly. "Freedom of speech is a valued aspect of any democracy," Justice Kaul said. However, all freedoms come with a certain responsibility. Freedom of speech is something that keeps a check on abuse of power, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said. "The emergency is a great example of it, where the government was able to gauge a lot about what people were thinking".

Read: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Officially Renaming 'India' To 'Bharat' On June 2

"Absence of free speech results in conformity of character. Lack of information results in lack of dissent" he said. Free speech also encourages character traits like inquisitiveness, distrust of authority and willingness to take initiative. "Courts are an important place for the expression of free speech. Only when judicial institutions exist, can people freely exercise free speech. The crux of any democracy, free courts system, separation of powers etc all depend on free speech. Freedom of speech is the bedrock of any democratic system" Justice Kaul said.

He went on to say that we, as a society, were "slowly becoming intolerant of opinions that do not match ours. There are not always blacks and whites, there are various shades of grey". Hence, it becomes an important aspect as to how people disagree with and "tolerate" a different point of view, he said. "For example, if a particular set of people agreed with a certain point of view, they will be categorised as a Modi Bhakt or an Urban Naxal. Often, the section of people calling another section of people intolerant, become equally intolerant themselves" Justice Kaul observed.

The main question to be addressed was, can fake news and misinformation be called 'freedom of speech' and expression as used in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution? Justice Kaul says, there are people holding "positions of power", there are anonymous authors of fake news being circulated and finally there are people who forward this information without fact-checking. "In the times of COVID, there is a lot of information available on the internet as well as on social media. Some of this news often takes racial or religious colours. Some, if not all of this information, is definitely misinformation and fake news".

Read:Congress' Randeep Surjewala Approaches Supreme Court Over Migrant Crisis With Urgent Plea

The question is, that who will disseminate this information? The government would have more pressing concerns at the moment and there is always the issue of whether this control over the spread of information may be misused. This is an issue which had been debated in the Parliament which resulted in the drafting of rules for information-intermediaries. However, when it comes to spreading of information via the internet, "there is a lack of checks and balances" Justice Kaul said. "There is no accountability for what people write and the accountability for people who share this information is even lesser. The government has powers under the IT Act to issue blocking orders but that has its own limitations" he observed.

The solution? Justice Kaul says that there has to be a greater awareness to not share information without verification. "Its easier said than done" he recognises, "but mindlessly sharing information without verification is a large part of the problem."

Justice Kaul also responded to the criticism targeted at the Supreme Court, especially by retired judges. "When imputations and gradings are made, it damages the very institution," the sitting Supreme Court judge said. Recently, a former judge of the Supreme Court had graded the Supreme Court with an "F" in an article penned by him.

This, he says, is a case of "after me the deluge". "To remain in the news has also become a problem and the tendency is more critical and in a manner that crosses certain lines. This is like the misinformation pandemic and I hope there is a rethink of this process" he said.

Read: Supreme Court Allows Air India To Operate Without Leaving Middle Seat Vacant Till June 6

Read: BCI Deprecates 'sustained Attack' On Supreme Court By Some Senior Lawyers, Ex-judges