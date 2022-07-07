West Bengal: 15 IPS Officers Transferred After Security Lapse At Mamata Banerjee’s House

Three days after the shocking security breach at the residential premises of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state administration on Wednesday reshuffled senior police officials.

IPS officer Vivek Sahay was transferred from the post of Director (Security) and named the state DGP (provisioning), as per government order.

Peeyush Pandey, ADG, and IGP Correctional Services replaced Vivek Sahay as the new Director (Security).

Shankha Shubhra Chakrabarty, who was the OSD (Officer on Special Duty) in Chief Minister’s Office was made the Joint CP of Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, Barrackpore City Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma was made the Additional Director (Security) with an additional charge of IGP (law and order). Ajay Kumar Thakur, Joint CP of Barrackpore Police, was named the new Commissioner of Police.

The state government appointed Arnab Ghosh, Commissioner of Chandanagore Police as DIG (Home Guard). Amit Javalgi, DIG Jalpaiguri replaced Ghosh.

Man trespasses into Mamata Banerjee's private residence

A man in his mid-40s had sneaked past three-tier security arrangements and entered Mamata Banerjee’s home in South Kolkata’s Kalighat on July 4.

The incident triggered a security scare, with questions being raised about how he breached the Z category security zone and spend a night at the CM's house without anyone noticing.

Police said the accused scaled a wall of Banerjee's residence at 34B Harish Chatterjee Street to enter around 1 am. He stayed inside the house, spending the night sitting at a corner, and was spotted only in the morning by security personnel.

The suspect was handed over to the local police station. The police are questioning the man to ascertain whether he is mentally unsound. "They informed the Kalighat Police Station who arrested the man," an official told PTI.

Police said it was still unclear why he trespassed into the house and going by the appearance, "he seems to be somewhat mentally unstable". "We are talking to him and trying to find out his whereabouts. We are also trying to find out whether someone instructed him to enter the CM's residence with a motive. An investigation is underway," the officer had said.

(With inputs from agency)