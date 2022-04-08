West Bengal: 20 Crude Bombs Found In Birbhum's Nanoor, Probe Underway

In development, 20 country-made bombs were found in the Nanoor area in the Birbhum district. The bombs were found being stored inside a bucket. The bomb squad is currently in the area and is looking into the bomb spot.

The incidents of crude bomb recoveries are increasing by the day in Birbhum, West Bengal as 20 country-made bombs were found on Friday here. The bombs were found behind a person’s house, who is now being questioned by the police. It is noteworthy that the bombs have found in an area that is not far from the village which saw the horrific killings of nine people on March 21. Upon preliminary investigation, it is noted that the bombs were freshly made and the police are now probing the case.

Series of crude bomb recoveries in West Bengal

Earlier last week, in yet another incident from the Birbhum district, the police had recovered crude bombs from a football ground kept in a plastic bag in the Sikandarpur village. The Crime Investigation Department's (CID) bomb squad, later rushed to the spot to deactivate the bombs, the police had informed. The first such incident of crude bomb recovery in recent times took place on March 26, when 40 crude bombs were found in Margram, Rampurhat of Birbhum district. They were wrapped in a bucket near an under-construction house. Later on April 1, many bombs were found in a pit in the Behrampore area of the Murshidabad district, which had put the police on high alert as these came after the Birbhum massacre.

Birbhum violence

The Birbhum violence in Birbhum was triggered by the murder of the local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The houses of the victims were burnt before they were also charred to death on March 22, 2022. The incident resulted in the killing of 9 people including two children. After the horrific killing, the Bharatiya Janata Party had sent a fact-finding mission to the Rampurhat area, where the incident took place. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited the locals and announced a compensation package and jobs to the immediate kin of the families of the victims. The incidents of crude bomb recoveries were seen with caution after they followed the Birbhum incident.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD