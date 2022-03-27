West Bengal: 30 Crude Bombs Recovered From Birbhum Days After Horrific Killings

Six days after the barbaric killings in West Bengal's Birbhum district, 30 crude bombs were recovered by police earlier today (March 27) in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandarpur village. A bomb squad team of CID was called to defuse these bombs.

The CBI has also reached the location where the bombs were found. The bombs found from Margram, near Rampurhat, were concealed and kept behind an under-construction building.

"Forty crude bombs recovered in Margram, Rampurhat of Birbhum district. The crude bombs were concealed in four buckets and kept in the back of an under-construction house. The investigation has been initiated," said Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagendra Nath Tripathi.

This comes days after eight villagers, including two children, were burnt to death after being brutally beaten in Birbhum district's Bogtui village. Looking at the severity of the matter, Calcutta HC has transferred the probe from the state SIT to the CBI.

First details from the FIR from March 21 Birbhum killings

According to the police officer who was the first to respond to the horrific incident on March 21, the charred bodies of the victims of the violence couldn't be recovered even five hours after the firefighters had put the fire out. Sub-Inspector Ramesh Saha on Saturday revealed that the fire brigade wasn't able to recover the burnt bodies from the charred houses immediately after dousing the fire as there was "immense heat inside the houses."

The eyewitness to the gruesome massacre said, "Due to immense heat, it was not possible to get into those burnt houses at that time, but the search operation for injured and affected persons resumed around 7 am the next morning.”

According to the FIR registered on March 21 (9.35 pm), SI Saha was the first police officer to reach Bogtui village. The fire brigade was subsequently called at 10.25 pm to douse the gushing fire that had engulfed several houses and killed eight, including women and blameless children.

"I along with my accompanying officers and force rushed to Bogtui village to work out the information. At about 10.05 pm, we reached Bogtui village, which is located at a distance of about one km from Bogtui Morh on NH-60, to work out the information and found that eight houses and some straw heaps and caught devastative fire and were burning fiercely," he mentioned in the FIR.

