West Bengal: ABVP, Youth Protest Against TMC Over Cash Scam In Kolkata; Detained By Cops

As the investigation over the Bengal Cash scam is currently underway, a large number of youngsters, including members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday took to the streets to protest against such corruption taking place in the state. They were later detained by the police. This comes five days after former state minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee on Friday were sent to 14 days of judicial custody till August 18, 2022.

As per the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the police officials were seen forcefully dragging the young demonstrators towards the police van while detaining them.

Notably, ex-minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested last month, after Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth above Rs 1 crore were initially recovered from the Kolkata residence of his alleged aide Arpita Mukherjee.

ED Recovers Cash From Partha’s Aide's Residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crore from Arpita Mukherjee's residence during an overnight raid last month. The recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized from her flat in south Kolkata a week earlier. A black diary was also recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's residence which contained sensational information pertaining to the names of illegal recruits who need to be included in the merit list, as well as, how much money would be passed from what location.

Chatterjee was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours on July 23. Chatterjee became the first minister to be sacked from the cabinet, after the TMC returned to power in the state in 2021.

Meanwhile, the TMC censored the West Bengal General Secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for his remarks on Partha Chatterjee. TMC has ordered Kunal Ghosh not to speak to the media against the suspended party leader for 14 days. Ghosh had said, “Partha should know how it feels in Jail. As I have spent my life in prison, let Partha do the same.”