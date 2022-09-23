West Bengal Authorities Recover 5 Illegal Coal-loaded Vehicles; 9 People Arrested

A case of coal smuggling has come to light in West Bengal as illegal trucks loaded with coal were recovered by state authorities. Notably, 9 people have also been arrested by the authorities in this matter from Churulia in Asansol Sadar subdivision of West Bardhaman district.

According to the preliminary information, the authorities thwarted a coal smuggling attempt when they arrested 9 people along with the four coal-loaded trucks and a JCB machine in West Bardhaman's Churulia. Primarily, police informed that the illegal trucks loaded with coal were meant to be smuggled from Churulia to some other places. The arrested accused were brought to Jamuria police station.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) stepped up their investigation in West Bengal over the coal scam case. Notably, several Trinamool Congress leaders including Abhishek Banerjee and West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak are under the lens of the investigation agencies. Recently, Maneka Gambhir, the sister-in-law of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, was grilled by the ED, seven hours after she appeared before the agency for questioning in connection with an alleged coal scam case.