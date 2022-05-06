West Bengal: BJP, Kolkata Police Engage In Face-off Over Party Leader's Death

In a shocking development, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's body was recovered from an abandoned railway quarter in Chitpore, Kolkata on Friday. The BJP worker’s brutally slaughtered body was found hanging in the abandoned railway quarter. Following this, the West Bengal unit of the BJP and the police engaged in a major faceoff, with the BJP accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating the killing and demanding a thorough probe.

In the most recent development, a forensic team had reached the spot and was collecting evidence. In visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the team was seen taking measurements of the room and gathering evidence. Sources said that the family members of the victim, identified as Arjun Chowrasia, and BJP workers are demanding that the body not be taken away immediately as they believe evidence can be tampered with.

Arjun Chowrasia was the Vice President of BJP Yuva Morcha of Ward Number 6 of KMC (Kolkata Municipal Corporation).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is presently visiting West Bengal, has cancelled all his meetings and scheduled events and will be visiting the spot to meet the family members of the victim.

BJP leaders in the state, along with party workers, have now taken to the streets and were seen engaging in a faceoff with the police, demanding quick action in the murder case.

The on-ground situation remains tense and BJP workers are now having heated arguments with police officials over the Chowrasia's death.

#BREAKING | Chaotic scenes in Kolkata as local BJP cadres protest after a party worker was found hanging at an abandoned Railways quarters; Tune in to watch #LIVE here https://t.co/s8f9ju28sH pic.twitter.com/WCUxqMcFwU — Republic (@republic) May 6, 2022

BJP Karyakarta killed ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to WB

Arjun Chowrasia, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha committee, was found hanging in Kashipur area in West Bengal on Friday morning. He was found hanging near his residence.

A senior state BJP leader said that Amit Shah, who is in West Bengal, will soon visit the deceased worker’s residence and meet his family members. BJP workers in the state are demanding strict action against all those responsible for the murder. The West Bengal BJP has said that all celebrations to welcome Amit Shah in Kolkata have been cancelled.

Condemning the "unfortunate killing", BJP West Bengal in a tweet said, "The death and murder of our committed karyakarta Arjun Chowrasia (27), resident of Kashipur Assembly, is deeply distressing. In view of the unfortunate killing, all celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in Kolkata stand cancelled."

The BJP has termed Chowrasia's killing a political murder and have accused the ruling TMC government of being behind the killing.

(Image: Republic)