West Bengal BJP Leader Raju Jha Gunned Down On Way To Kolkata, Suspects At Large

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead in West Bengal's Shaktigarh in Purba Bardhamann district Saturday night. The deceased, identified as Raju Jha, was a leader of the BJP and a businessman based out of Durgapur. Police say unidentified miscreants gunned Jha down. Raju Jha was on his way from Durgapur to Kolkata when he was attacked, "In the car, there were three people, including Raju Jha. The motive of the accused is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway," Bardhaman superintendent of police (SP) Kamnasis Sen told ANI, adding that the miscreants fled the spot following the incident.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.