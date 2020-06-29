Bengal BJP Gheraos Police Station To Protest Alleged Atrocities; TMC Arrives, fight Ensues

The supporters of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition BJP clashed with each other on Sunday in front of a police station in Burdwan. According to sources, BJP workers had gheraoed a police station over allegations of police atrocities against them.

Police lathi-charged the crowd

Soon after, local TMC supporters arrived at the spot and both the parties got involved in hurling abuses at each other which led to a clash between them in front of the police station. Social distancing norms were violated by both the sides and many of the supporters were also seen without masks. As the fight intensified, the Police lathi-charged and dispersed the crowd.

Meanwhile, in another incident, BJP’s district Secretary was shot at Khejuri in East Midnapore district on Sunday following a clash between the supporters of the ruling TMC and the BJP, said police. The injured had a narrow escape as a bullet hit his left hand.

WB: BJP's East Midnapore dist secy Pabitra Das suffered bullet injuries y'day during an alleged attack on villagers in his area, he was later taken to hospital. He says, "At the behest of TMC MLA of Khejuri constituency & TMC Block President some armed goons attacked our village" pic.twitter.com/gC7koOUxgV — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Reacting to this, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, "Das is a very active worker of our party. He protested against the illegal act of local panchayat members. The police stood as mute spectators when the supporters of the ruling party unleashed the attack."

Coronavirus in West Bengal

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 572 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 17,283, while the toll mounted to 639 with 10 more deaths, a health department bulletin said.

Kolkata reported seven fatalities and Howrah, Purba Burdwan and Murshidabad one each, it said, adding that all the patients died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease reached 11,193 on Sunday after 404 patients were discharged from different hospitals. The state now has 5,451 active COVID-19 cases, the health bulletin added. Since Saturday, 10,563 samples have been tested in the state.

