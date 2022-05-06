West Bengal: BJP Worker's Body Found Hanging In Abandoned Building; Party Blames TMC

In a shocking development, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker's body has been found in an abandoned railway quarter of Chitpore, Kolkata on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Arjun Chowrasia, who was the Vice President of BJP Yuva Morcha of Ward Number 6 of KMC (Kolkata Municipal Corporation).

On Friday, the BJP worker's body was found hanging inside an abandoned railway quarter of Kolkata's Chitpore. This comes at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently in West Bengal as part of a two-day visit. According to the sources, Amit Shah will directly travel to Chitpore after landing in Kolkata to meet the family members of the deceased BJP karyakarta. Meanwhile, the BJP leadership in West Bengal are claiming that the latest incident is another attack against BJP workers by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration. The Police officials informed that an investigation into the incident is currently underway and they will comment only after the post-mortem report.

'It's a political murder': BJP on karyakarta's death

Speaking exclusively to Republic on the party worker's death, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, "From last few years when BJP started winning here (West Bengal), our workers are constantly being targeted. More than 200 workers were killed in the last few years. Similarly, our party worker (Arjun Chowrasia) has now been killed and hanged." The BJP Vice President further added, "This happens at a time when the Home Minister of the country is in West Bengal. The state government is trying to hide it, but people are protesting. It is sad, but it is a political murder."

Speaking on the law and order situation in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh lambasted CM Mamata Banerjee and said, "Even after so many of our workers were killed, CM Mamata took no action. Police took no action. There is no law and order. All the killings are nothing but political murders."