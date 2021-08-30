West Bengal: BSF Neutralises 2 Bangladeshi Smugglers After Attack On Patrolling Party

Two Bangladeshi smugglers were neutralized by Border Security Forces after they combated an attack on the patrolling party by a group of 18-20 smugglers. The attack was perpetrated on the border guarding Indian force in West Bengal on Sunday when smugglers encircled and attacked the armed forces. According to a BSF statement, the BSF personnel ordered the Bangladeshi smugglers to leave the area, but they revolted instead, leaving the troops with little choice but to retaliate. On Sunday, 18-20 Bangladeshi smugglers encircled the BSF patrolling unit, which was tasked with guarding the India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders, in the jurisdiction of Border Out Post (BOP) Changrabandha.

"The patrolling party of BSF troops of BOP Changrabandha under North Bengal Frontier on Sunday were encircled by 18-20 Bangladeshi smugglers. Troops asked them to leave the area. However, they didn't pay heed and attacked the BSF troops, resulting in grievous injuries to the BSF party," said the BSF.

Sensing an imminent threat to life and left with no other option BSF troops fired in self-defense, the statement mentioned. Two Bangladeshi smugglers' bodies were later discovered 100 metres inside the Indian border. The Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) was notified, and a strong protest was submitted in response to the attack.

BSF Personnel in West Bengal catches smugglers with silver ornaments worth ₹3.43 lakhs

Earlier on Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) Officers in West Bengal seized a smuggler trying to escape the border with 6.8kg silver jewellery worth ₹3.43 lakhs from India to Bangladesh. The smuggler was caught by BSF personnel of 112 Battalion of the South Bengal Frontier on Thursday, while he was illegally smuggling silver ornaments estimated to be ₹3,43,658, the BSF had said in a statement. The smuggler was trying to escape the country through the Border Out Post Amudia.



As per an ANI report, BSF said in a statement, "Two BSF intelligence personnel at Border Out Post Amudia laid a trap near Chituri village and also informed the Company Commander about it following intelligence inputs.” The BSF personnel tracked a suspicious person, travelling on a bicycle to Chituri village and they decided to follow him. The smuggler tried to escape the scene to evade being caught, however, he was grabbed by the BSF team led by the Company commander who reached the area at the right time.



Image: PTI

(With inputs from ANI)