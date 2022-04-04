West Bengal: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Inquiry Into Murder Of Congress Councillor Tapan Kandu

In a key political development, Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu of West Bengal's Purulia district. While ordering the CBI inquiry, the Court noted that the murder, which transpired on March 13, had political linkages.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, after listening to a plea by Purnima Kandu, the councillor's widow, ordered the central agency to provide a report on its inquiry in the case within 45 days.

The court further directed that the investigation of the matter be handed over to the CBI from the West Bengal police. The incident unfolded after Kandu was shot from close range by assailants while he was out for an evening walk near his residence in Jhalda.

It is pertinent to mention here that the case diary, as well as a subsequent status report presented by the state police officials, were taken into consideration by the Calcutta HC on Monday. Following a review of the case diary, the Court noted that the inquiry had made some progress.

Four accused arrested in Tapan Kandu murder case

The Court was informed that Kolebar Singh, who was accused of firing the weapon, the principal accused and Tapan Kandu's cousin brother Deepak Kandu, Naren Kandu, and another accused Mohammad Ashiq are all arrested.

Furthermore, the Court was also apprised that the statements of four people named in the petitioner's complaint had been documented under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Justice Mantha went on to point out several troubling aspects of the probe. Kolebar Singh, the accused, was purportedly detained in Jharkhand and afterwards remanded in custody by the competent court in Purulia, West Bengal, he noted. According to the Court, a transit summons to this effect was withheld from the case diary.

Moreover, Calcutta HC expressed deep concern over the fact that the Inspector-in-charge of the Jhalda Police Station, Sanjib Ghosh, was yet to be apprehended. The Court further stated that the fact that Ghosh's phone has not yet been taken to custody is surprising and that crucial data concerning the case may have been lost by now.

According to state police, Kandu's brother, Naren, who has been detained in the case, gave the killers a sum of money totalling Rs. 7 lakh. Naren was named the prime suspect by Purulia police superintendent S Selvamurugan on Sunday, who stated that the murder was a result of a longstanding family feud and had nothing to do with politics.