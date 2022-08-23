West Bengal Cattle Smuggling Case: 16 Rice Mills Linked To TMC Neta's Kin Under CBI Lens

In relation to the cattle smuggling scam, more rice mills are under the scanner of the central investigation agency. CBI on Monday raided the second rice mill in Birbhum district which is allegedly owned by a close kin of the TMC senior leader Anubrata Mondal. Mondal is in the central agency’s custody in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

Reportedly, 16 such rice mills are under the CBI scanner, out of which 12 are located in the Birbhum district and the rest are located nearby the Birbhum district.

CBI raids second rice mill

In the first phase of the investigation, CBI raided multiple properties that were owned by Anurbrata Mondal or his kins. However, in the second phase of the Investigation, CBI is conducting raids at multiple rice mills and granaries that are being owned by close relatives of Anubrata Mondal. According to sources, the first rice mill was raided in the Birbhum district, and on Monday, CBI raided the second Shivshambhu rice mill. CBI also collected some important documents during the raid.

According to sources, all rice mills were used for storing money that was collected from the cattle smuggling scam. These rice mills were used as points or places to do strategic meetings with people involved in the entire nexus of the cattle smuggling scam. However, the role of people working in these rice mills in the scam is yet unknown.

Reportedly, the CBI custody of Anubrata Mondal will end on 24 August, Wednesday and thereafter he will be produced in court again. Sources suggest before his appearance in court, CBI is planning to conduct raids in more rice mills.

CBI on Monday attained crucial information after raiding the apartment of Saigal Hussain, the bodyguard of Anubrata Mondal who is already under the central agency's custody.

Anubrata Mondal arrested, in CBI custody

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was arrested by CBI on August 11 from his residence in Bolpur after he repeatedly skipped summons by the central investigation agency in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. A team of CBI entered his house at around 10 a.m. on Thursday with the CRPF being deployed outside.

His arrest came after the top aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to appear before the agency and chose to skip the CBI summons for the 10th consecutive time.

According to sources, Anubrata received a hefty commission for cattle that were smuggled across the border. For each bovine that was smuggled, the TMC leader had set Rs 2,500 to 3,000 as commission. During festive seasons, especially Eid, this would go up to Rs 5,000 to 6,000, sources informed.