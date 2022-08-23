Last Updated:

West Bengal: CBI Arrests Seven More People In Birbhum Violence Case As Probe Continues

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested 7 more people in connection to the Birbhum violence incident in West Bengal where 10 people were burnt to death.

As the investigation on the Birbhum violence case continues, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested seven more people in connection. The arrested, whose names have not yet been revealed, will now be presented before court. Other arrests in the case were made earlier, including some from Mumbai. 

 

Violence erupted in West Bengal's Birbhum in March this year after the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a panchayat leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party. Ten people, including women and children, were burnt to death after their houses in Birbhum's Bogtui village were set on fire. Sheikh was killed in a bomb attack. 

On March 25, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to investigate the Rampurhat violence following which a case was registered on 8 April 2022. The West Bengal government also took cognisance of the matter and formed an SIT under ADG CID Gyanwant Singh, DIG (Western Range) Sanjay Singh, and DIG CID (Operations) Miraj Khalid to investigate the incident.

Birbhum violence

The Birbhum massacre took place on 21 March 2022, when a local Trinamool Congress leader and Panchayat official Bhadu Sheikh was killed in a bomb explosion in the Rampurhat area. Following this, a political clash erupted in the district, and violence spread across. Later, a group of miscreants attacked several houses and set them on fire, killing the inhabitants. 

This incident also led to a major faceoff between the ruling TMC and the BJP. While the BJP accused the state ruling party of being behind the incident, the TMC denied any involvement. 

