West Bengal CID Makes Third Arrest In Connection With BJP Leader's Death

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) made the third arrest in connection with the murder case of West Bengal's BJP councillor Manish Shukla On Thursday. A local BJP leader was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district, police said.

The case was handed over to West Bengal CID from Barrackpore Police and an FIR was lodged against eight individuals based on a complaint by Dr Chandramani Shukla, Manish's father. CID made two arrests, of which one is reported to be a local Trinamool leader in the North 24 Parganas' Titagarh area.

The third accused has been identified as Subodh Yadav. Taking cognisance of the issue, CID has said that it is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity as the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt to murder.

Earlier, Kailash Vijayvargiya-led delegation of BJP workers met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan, demanding CBI inquiry into the death. BJP MP Arjun Singh also held the TMC responsible for Shukla's "killing" and claimed that shots were fired at him from a carbine.

The TMC, on the other hand, ruled out any foul play and termed it the shoot out to be an internal dispute of BJP in North 24 Parganas'. Notably, Manish was a former Trinamool member but left the party and joined BJP in 2019, following his mentor Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh.

A youth leader from BJP in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas' died after being shot metres away from Titagarh police station on Sunday night. The wounded leader's death stirred outrage across all political corridors, especially the BJP who blamed it on the ruling Trinamool Congress government for what they claimed it to be a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Earlier on October 5, Dhankhar summoned newly appointed CS, Alapan Bandopadhyay, to meet him and apprise him of the situation. The Governor also stated that he wanted to speak to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on an urgent basis, also citing the time he expected to have a call with her. He also took to Twitter, to share his opinion when the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police failed to respond to his calls.

