West Bengal Coal Scam: Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Rujira Banerjee Summoned By ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued multiple summons to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the alleged multi-crore West Bengal coal scam case. The ED has asked the TMC leader’s wife to appear before the agency office in Kolkata. It is pertinent to note the ED had earlier questioned the TMC MP in Delhi, while his Rujira skipped the summons.

Rujira was first questioned by the CBI in February 2021 at her residence ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. She was once again questioned by the CBI earlier this month when an eight-member team including a woman officer, reached MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in the Bhawanipore area in Kolkata.

Notably, the ED had registered a money laundering case in connection with the alleged coal theft case and had termed Abhishek Banerjee as a ‘potential accused’. The TMC leader and his wife have been under the central agency's radar in connection with the scam and have already been questioned multiple times. The Supreme Court in May had also allowed the ED to question Abhishek and his wife in Kolkata by giving them 24-hour advance notice.

Abhishek Banerjee 'potential accused' in West Bengal coal scam: ED tells SC

Earlier this month, Abhishek Banerjee was declared a ‘potential accused’ by the ED. The probing agency told Supreme Court that Banerjee is a potential accused in the West Bengal coal scam case and that it needs to interrogate him in Delhi as it would be difficult to conduct an inquiry in Kolkata. However, the top court noted that it is open for the ED to require the attendance of the accused in its Kolkata office and issued a notice to Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal to provide adequate security.

West Bengal coal mining scam

The alleged coal scam came under the spotlight on 27 November 2020, when CBI registered a case against several leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways and other departments and others under various sections of IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ED took up the investigation later, and it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered due to illegal coal mining near railway areas.

In February last year, the CBI was restricted from investigating the illegal mining and transportation of coal, after which the Calcutta High Court allowed the CBI to continue the probe. The ED had claimed that Abhishek Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade. According to a PTI report, around Rs 1,352 crore has been the tune of the total proceeds of the crime generated through the scam. In connection to the case, the ED has so far attached properties worth Rs 180 crore including land and flats situated in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

Image: PTI/ ANI/ FACEBOOK