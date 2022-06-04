West Bengal: Decapitated Body Of Woman Recovered From Basanti; Ex-husband Under Scanner

In a shocking development from West Bengal, a headless body of a woman has been recovered from the Harbhangi village in South 24 Parganas district. The locals of the Harbhangi village noticed the body of a woman lying in the middle of the field in a decapitated state. The woman has been identified as Tamina Sardar. The family of the deceased, along with locals, have alleged that the woman was killed because of tensions in her marriage. The horrifying murder has stirred intense unrest in the area.

The Basanti police, who have reached the spot and launched an investigation, have registered a case of unnatural death and are currently probing whether it is a case of family dispute as alleged by the locals in the area. Police are also investigating other angles as well because of the brutal nature of the murder. Notably, the police are trying to get in touch with the former husband of the deceased, who will likely be investigated as the locals are pointing fingers at him. As per the visuals pertaining to the incident, the body is seen wrapped up in a cover and being carried away on the cart.

Headless body found in Bhubaneshwar outskirts

In a similar incident that happened last year, a headless body of a woman was found on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Odisha on February and two persons were arrested in connection with her murder. The deceased was identified as a 28-year-old woman staying at a slum in the Mancheswar police station area in the Odishas capital. She hailed from the Ganjam district and a marital dispute could be the reason for her killing, Commissioner of Police S Sarangi reported according to PTI. After coming to Bhubaneswar from Ganjam, the woman was in a live-in relationship with a man at the slum. Later, she got married to another person in a slum in the Chakeisiani area. However, a few days after her marriage in December last year, she returned to her live-in partner's residence but he strangled her to death over the marital dispute, Sarangi said.

The severed head was found two kilometres away from the place where her body was found. It was thrown into a ditch dug to check the movement of elephants, the police officer said, according to PTI. Adding further he said that the man had called up one of his friends to dump the body besides the Bharatpur-Chandaka Road. However, the duo was arrested in the Daspalla area in the Nayagarh district.