West Bengal: ED Sends Notice To Firm Headed By TMC MLA Krishna Kalyani

In a key development, the Enforcement Directorate on July 25 sent a notice to West Bengal-based Kalyani Solvex Ltd for investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2022. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Krishna Kalyani from the Raiganj constituency is the chairman of this company.

In the notice, the Enforcement Directorate has asked the chairman to provide information and documents in relation to the advertisement undertaken through Kolkata Television Channels and Rose TV channels during the financial year 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2021-2022.

Enforcement Directorate has also asked for details of payments made into different accounts of the said TV channels/beneficiaries for the purpose of the said advertisement.

This comes as West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee is in the custody of the ED in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drive by the School Service Commission (SSC).

Hours after Partha Chatterjee's sacking as a minister in the West Bengal government, Trinamool Congress also removed him from all its posts and suspended him from the primary membership of the party, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee announced.

'TMC strict on corruption': Mamata Banerjee

In her first response, CM Mamata Banerjee said that her party takes strict action against corruption. "I have removed Partha Chatterjee as a minister. My party takes strict action on corruption. There are many plannings behind it but I don't want to go into details," she said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Partha Chatterjee on July 23 in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC).

The federal agency has also arrested Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee and seized crores of rupees from her residences in different parts of the city.