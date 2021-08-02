West Bengal Government Allows Premature Release Of 63 Convicts In View Of COVID Pandemic

Amid the growing cases of COVID-19, the West Bengal Government on Monday has approved the premature release of 63 convicts aged above 50 years old. The decision has been taken to decongest prisons in view of the prevailing Covid situation and on humanitarian grounds. It is being assumed that under the threat of an upcoming third wave of coronavirus, keeping a large number of convicts together can hike the cases to a great extent.

Decongestion of convicts in West Bengal jails

The West Bengal Government has approved the release of convicts from the jails and correctional centres of the state. According to the latest update, the premature release of 61 male life convicts above 60 years of age and 2 female life convicts above 55 years of age has been approved.

Earlier in the month of May, West Bengal Government released around 3,000 inmates on bail or parole to decongest correctional homes. The department of correctional services had also taken several measures to check coronavirus infection inside the jails.

The jail authorities also restricted prison visits by family members for containing the spread of the virus.

The Calcutta High Court on March 24 formed a three-member panel to examine the situation in all correctional homes of West Bengal and prepare a report on the number of inmates who could be granted bail or parole to avoid crowding in jails, in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Supreme Court on prison decongestion

In May 2021, the Supreme Court had ordered the state authorities to limit arrests and decongest prisons in the wake of the spread of the virus in jails. The SC special bench had ordered the High Powered Committees (HPC) to consider release of prisoners by adopting the SOPs laid by the National Legal Services Authority.

Earlier before that, the Bombay High Court had issued an order directing the state government to conduct COVID-19 tests for every individual and vaccinate the inmates above 45 years. Also, it gave directions to establish temporary prisons and Covid centres followed by releasing of inmates on parole and interim bail.

