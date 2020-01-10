Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Demands Thorough Investigation Into Naihati Explosion

West Bengal Governor Jagedeep Dhankhar on Thursday demanded 'expert investigation' into the massive explosion of alleged firecrackers at Naihati district of North 24 Parganas in state when police tried to diffuse them.

Taking to Twitter he wrote how the ominous development should be an eye-opener for law enforcement and regulatory regime in State.

The explosion leaves nothing to imagination. It calls for thorough probe in view of its seriousness, intensity and damage caused. Only expert investigation can unearth issues involved. This ominous development should be eye opener for law enforcing and regulatory regime in State.

In a shocking incident, a huge blast occurred, at West Bengal's North 24 Parganas’s Naihati district. As per reports, the police was destroying illegal fireworks at the district. The intensity was so massive that Chinsurah on the other side, in Hooghly district also felt tremors. A police vehicle caught fire and window panes in many of the houses shattered. A video accessed by Republic TV shows the blast occurring as the mushroom cloud rises, sending tremors as far as to the nearby town of Chinsurah.

An enormous mushroom cloud went up several metres high as firecrackers, seized by police, went off while being defused on the banks of Ganga in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, shattering window panes of houses even on the other bank of the river — Chinsurah in Hooghly district.

Official sources said the explosion happened in the district's Naihati town when police were defusing a large quantity of firecrackers they had seized from illegal manufacturing units in the area. The impact was so huge that window panes of houses even in Chinsurah in Hooghly district were shattered, besides damaging several buildings in the Ramghat area of Naihati.

