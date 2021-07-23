West Bengal Govt Failed To Investigate The Post-poll Violence Complaints: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta HC has observed that the West Bengal government has failed to investigate the complaints of post-poll violence in the state properly. A bench of five judges said that the proceedings of post-poll violence in Bengal have become adversarial now. After the West Bengal assembly election in 2021, violence broke out in the state when Trinamool Congress came to power consecutively for third time. And the court's comments came when the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has submitted its report on the alleged post-election violence in West Bengal to Calcutta High Court.

BJP, which hoped to beat TMC in West Bengal, has blamed Mamata Banerjee-led TMC for the post-poll violence in the state. NHRC submitted a 50-page report last week to the court; the panel slammed the government by saying that the post-poll violence "shows a pernicious politico-bureaucratic-criminal nexus". Further, Calcutta HC recommended CBI to probe into the violence complaints and conduct the trials outside the state.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi dismisses NHRC report

Two senior advocates argued in the court over the report submitted by NHRC. On one hand, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singh argued that the report submitted by NHRC is politically motivated, so no credence should be given to it. On the other hand, another senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani proclaimed that now he would be investigating the complaints on his own as the inaction has triggered the entire litigation. He, further called for a probe by an independent investigative agency. After taking into consideration both sides' arguments, Calcutta HC has ordered the state government to file its reply on the NHRC report by July 26 and the next hearing would take place on July 28.

NHRC report submitted to Calcutta HC

The NHRC report stated that at least 1,934 police complaints have been filed between May 2 and June 20. Out of which, a total number of 29 complaints were related to murder, 12 to rape and sexual harassment, and 940 to looting. A total of 9,304 people were accused in these police complaints and only 3% are currently in jail. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also dismissed the report by calling it misleading with distorted facts.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

The violence in West Bengal boomed after the assembly election results were announced in May. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that its party workers were targeted by the Trinamool functionaries for supporting the party. Mamata Banerjee's party dismissed the charge claiming that the saffron party workers attacked its party functionaries.

Houses and vehicles of BJP candidates were allegedly attacked. Several BJP offices were ransacked and set ablaze. Following the violence, PM Narendra Modi called Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed anguish at the law and order situation in the state. BJP president JP Naddda also visited West Bengal where he met families of post-poll violence victims' in Pratapnagar, North 24 Parghans, Beliaghata and Gopalpur. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also formed a four-member committee to look into post-poll violence.

(IMAGE: REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)