West Bengal: In Anish Khan Death Case, Calcutta High Court Orders Second Postmortem

Nearly a week after protests erupted over the alleged murder of ex-student from Aliah University, Anish Khan in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a second postmortem, under the monitoring of District Judge. The HC further ordered that the postmortem report copy shall be served only to the family members of Khan and the petitioner. As of now, no CBI enquiry is being talked about in Khan's alleged murder. This comes a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that she will not allow anyone to create a stir in the state over the death case and strict actions will be taken against those who are indulging in creating obstructions. It is important to note that Khan was reportedly linked to the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF).

On Monday, February 21, the West Bengal CM had announced to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. She had stated, "I have asked to form an SIT that will be presided by the Director-General of Police. I have asked for the report within 15 days. A thorough enquiry will be done and culprits will be punished." ADG CID Gyanwant Singh and DIG CID Special Meeraj Khalid will head the SIT.

Aliah University student Anish Khan found dead

On Saturday, a former student of Aliah University, Anish Khan was found dead outside his residence in Howrah's Amta after he was allegedly thrown from the rooftop of his house by four men wearing a police uniform, who had come in search of the student. However, the police denied all the allegations. Anish Khan was associated with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), which was part of the alliance that fought against the ruling-TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2021 state Assembly elections. Before ISF, he supported CPI(M)’s students’ wing SFI. There was a movement organised by students of Aliah University against the alleged poor functioning of the varsity and Anis was also one of the participants.