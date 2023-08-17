Last Updated:

West Bengal Man Arrested With Stolen Pistol In J-K's Srinagar

According to a police source, the accused had stolen the licensed pistol earlier in the night from a house in Srinagar. A FIR has been registered at Kothibagh police station.

Law & Order
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

The accused was arrested by Srinagar Police (Image: X, previously known as Twitter/@SrinagarPolice)


A man from West Bengal was arrested on Thursday with a pistol that he had stolen from a house here, police said.

Lokesh Kumar, a native of West Bengal’s Alipurduar, who is currently living in Elahi Bagh Soura area was arrested at a joint naka at Regal chowk in the early hours of the day, Srinagar police said on X, formerly Twitter.

 

According to a police source, Kumar had stolen the licensed pistol earlier in the night from a house in Srinagar.

An FIR has been registered at Kothibagh police station, they added. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT