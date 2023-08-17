West Bengal Man Arrested With Stolen Pistol In J-K's Srinagar

Quick links:
The accused was arrested by Srinagar Police (Image: X, previously known as Twitter/@SrinagarPolice)
A man from West Bengal was arrested on Thursday with a pistol that he had stolen from a house here, police said.
Lokesh Kumar, a native of West Bengal’s Alipurduar, who is currently living in Elahi Bagh Soura area was arrested at a joint naka at Regal chowk in the early hours of the day, Srinagar police said on X, formerly Twitter.
One person namely Lokesh Kumar of Alipurdauar West bengal a/p Elahibagh Soura caught with pistol on a joint naka at Regal chowk in wee hours. He had stolen this pistol same night from the house of a registered license holder. FIR 31/2023 registered at PS Kothibagh. pic.twitter.com/nGsWhRQtAu— Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) August 17, 2023
According to a police source, Kumar had stolen the licensed pistol earlier in the night from a house in Srinagar.
An FIR has been registered at Kothibagh police station, they added.
