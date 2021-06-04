West Bengal: Matigara Police Bust Fake Army Job Racket Based On Military Intel

Military Intelligence along with Matigara Police has busted a fake job recruitment racket being operated in the state of West Bengal and apprehended two persons who were involved in this fake recruitment racket. This is the second major success based on inputs generated by Military Intelligence in the region.

“Based on MI input, PS Matigara apprehended Ganga Thapa and Kaushal running fake recruitment racket promising a job in MES (Military Engineering Services) by demanding an amount of Rs. 5 Lakhs. These individuals have duped 10-12 innocent students by taking money from them since 15 April 21. Also, the students were made to stay inside the Military Station illegally without requisite permissions or identity card issued from the competent authority thereby leading to the comprising of security inside the cantonment,” an official privy to the development said.

He further added that apprehended Ganga Thapa also mentioned the involvement of high-level contacts at various places in Jharkhand and Ranchi being involved in this scam. The case has been registered against the individuals and Matigara Police is investigating the matter.

Earlier, On 29 Apr 21, with inputs from Military Intelligence, Bagdogra Police has succeeded in nabbing a person named Ajay Toppo who was involved in an illegal army recruitment scam. “On interrogation, he revealed that his partner is Prem Biswakarma (36 yrs) r/o putimari, Bagdogra and mentioned that both have taken huge sums of money for recruitment into Army, MES(Military Engineering Services), Aviation Sector, Central & State Govt jobs. He also mentioned that Prem had connections in Army Hospital, Bengdubi, and is known to have cleared medicals for many candidates. Seizures include Illegal dependent identity cards issued by a GR battalion, Temporary rejection slips (on medical grounds) and Written Exam Admit slips. On raiding the house of Prem Biswakarma, WhatsApp voice and text messages of paying money for recruitment into the Army were found in the phone of Rakhi Biswakarma (w/o Prem Biswakarma) along with other incriminating documents. On interrogation, Rakhi Biswakarma admitted that her husband mentioned that he clears the medicals of candidates appearing for army recruitment with his connection in the Army Hospital,” the statement issued, then, added.