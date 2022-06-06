West Bengal: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By Two Drunk Men; Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident West Bengal, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men when she was with her mother returning to her home on Sunday. The incident took place in the Mukundpur area of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Sunday evening when the teenage girl was coming back home with her mother from a jewellery shop. They went to buy jewellery for a family function.

As alleged by the victim's family members, the minor girl was walking behind her mother when she was allegedly abducted by the two men who were said to be in a drunken state and later gang-raped her in an isolated place. The incident came to light after the girl's family went out to search for her in the area but were attacked by sharp weapons by some associates of the two men. Following this, they reached out to the police and lodged a complaint at the Vasudevpur Police Station and an FIR was also registered.

While an investigation is presently underway, the police have already arrested the two accused who have been identified as Alam Mondal and Khurshid Mondal. The police are looking for more evidence to arrest the others who were trying to protect the offenders and further support the horrific crime.

Notably, this incident comes at a time when another minor rape incident from Hyderabad triggered an uproar across the country.

Hyderabad gang-rape incident

The incident took place on May 28 when a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area. The girl was returning from a party organised by her classmates when she was offered a lift by a group of men in a red Mercedes. However, they took advantage of the situation and assaulted her.

A case has been registered by the family of the girl following which four have been arrested so far, including juveniles. The car has also been seized by the police. Speaking to the media, Joel Davis, the Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Police (West Zone) said that the accused were identified through CCTV footage and the victim's statements.

