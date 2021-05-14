West Bengal: NCPCR Seeks Report On Children Who Fled To Assam To Escape Post-poll Violence

The NCPCR on Friday asked district authorities in Dhubri and Kokrajhar in Assam to visit camps housing children who reportedly fled West Bengal due to the post-poll violence in the state.

In its letter, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the district magistrates to record statements of the children and submit a report detailing the atrocities faced by them for necessary action.

The apex child rights body said it has taken cognizance of various reports describing the plight of several children and their families subjected to alleged violence, torture, and atrocities in Bengal. Due to fear and threat to their lives, the children have fled from Cooch Behar district of West Bengal to villages of Assam in Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts, NCPCR said.

“In Kokrajhar district, these children are reportedly staying in camps in Srirampur. In this regard, you are requested to immediately visit the said camps and any other such place where these children are residing in Kokrajhar district, to ascertain their exact numbers and other associated facts related to the atrocities faced by these children in West Bengal,'' the letter to the Kokrajhar DM stated.

23 children fled to Assam's Dhubri

In its letter to Dhubri DM, the NCPCR said around 18 children who fled Bengal are staying at the Ranpagli High School Camp while five children are at the Tamarhat Girls High School Camp (Pokalagi village). The Commission directed that the statements of all these children should be recorded by a child welfare police officer of the district (CWPO), and it should be submitted for further necessary action.

''It is requested that the police may file zero FIRs in all such cases where atrocities against these children have been reported. The said investigation may be completed within three days from the receipt of this letter and an action taken report be shared with the Commission accordingly,'' it said.

Both the NCPCR and the National Commission for Women have taken suo moto cognizance of the post-poll violence that has unleashed in West Bengal. The polls were won by the ruling TMC with a landslide majority.

