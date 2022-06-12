Last Updated:

West Bengal: Over 1500 Kg Of Marijuana Seized In Cooch Behar By NCB, BSF; 1 Arrested

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with Border Security Force (BSF) seized over 1500 Kg of Ganja (Marijuana) from West Bengal's Cooch Behar district

Ajay Sharma
West Bengal

Image: ANI


In a major drug bust, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with Border Security Force (BSF) seized over 1500 Kg of marijuana from West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday.

According to the officials, in a joint operation of NCB Kolkata zone unit and BSF, a total of 1582 Kilograms of marijuana have been seized from a house in the border village of Cooch Behar in West Bengal on June 11. Officials also apprehended one person pertaining to the drug bust and will soon produce him before the court. Notably, the 75th Battalion of the BSF took the part in the joint operation which resulted in the capture of drugs. 

It is pertinent to mention that the district of Cooch Behar in West Bengal shares its border with Bangladesh and now with the capture of drugs from the border village it becomes significant for the investigating agencies to probe from the drugs came and where it was going. They will also likely investigate whether the seized drug was being smuggled to the neighbouring state or was smuggled from it.

Notably, apart from Ganja, the other drug which is smuggled into Bangladesh from West Bengal is Phensedyl, a Codeine Based Cough Syrup (CBCS). This drug is majorly smuggled to Bangladesh through South Bengal Frontier, according to BSF officials.

BSF Tripura foils smuggling bid by seizing 20 Kg marijuana

Earlier in May, the Tripura unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized valuables worth ₹ 2.29 crore and arrested two smugglers after foiling a smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh international border. 

The BSF issued a statement: "BSF troops gave a big jolt to the trans-border smugglers by successfully seizing a huge quantity of contraband items, besides 20.5 Kgs Ganja, rescued 29 cattle heads having combined seizure value worth ₹ 2,29,33,241 along with ₹ 10,500 Bangladeshi Taka. Two smugglers have also been apprehended in two different operations."

The custody of the apprehended smugglers – Madhu Data (55 years) and Pranam Majumdar (35 years) –and the mobile phones recovered from them was given to Manu Bazar police station in South Tripura. Additionally, the seized vehicles were handed over to the customs department for further investigation. 

Notably, as a result of the crackdown on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border,  the trans-border narcotic syndicates are now exploiting the Indo-Bangladesh border, a report compiled by security agencies said. These drugs are first smuggled from Myanmar to India's northeastern states and from there to Bangladesh. 

